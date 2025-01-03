49ers Pick Tennessee DE James Pearce Jr. in New Mock Draft
The 49ers must improve their defensive line this offseason.
Nick Bosa still is good, but the rest of the d-line is unremarkable at best. It doesn't shut down the run or pressure the quarterback particularly well. It relies on Bosa to be great.
That's why CBS Sports analyst Chris Trapasso projects the 49ers to take Tennessee defensive end James Pearce Jr. with the 11th pick in 2025 NFL Draft.
"Pearce looks like a top-15 pick, and the 49ers make him one here," writes Trapasso. "He's long, explosive, deceptively powerful and put together two magnificent seasons in the SEC. He's the running mate Nick Bosa needs."
Pearce led the SEC in sacks with 10 in 2023 as a sophomore. Now he's declaring to the NFL Draft after his junior season. For what it's worth, the 49ers didn't draft any juniors last year -- they drafted seniors only. Perhaps they would make an exception for Pearce.
Pearce is built similarly to 49ers defensive end Leonard Floyd. Both are 6'5" and both weigh roughly 245 lbs. So Pearce certainly would fit the 49ers defense. But Floyd currently has 8.5 sacks and just got selected to the Pro Bowl as an alternate. Plus he's under contract for next year. Which means Pearce wouldn't start until 2026 if the 49ers were to draft him.
The 49ers always could use more depth at edge rusher, and taking the best player available never is a bad idea. I simply don't expect them to use their top-15 pick on a player who won't start right away. I think they're more likely to take a defensive tackle or an offensive lineman.