49ers Pick Versatile Defensive Lineman in New Mock Draft

If the 49ers can't stop the run, they won't get the opportunity to rush the quarterback.

Grant Cohn

Sep 14, 2024; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Nic Scourton (11) looks toward the sideline against the Florida Gators during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images
Sep 14, 2024; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Nic Scourton (11) looks toward the sideline against the Florida Gators during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images / Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images
The 49ers' biggest needs this offseason are located on their defensive line.

They've drafted just one defensive lineman in the past two drafts -- edge rusher Robert Beal Jr., who has just one sack in two seasons. The 49ers need to replenish this position and give Nick Bosa some help.

That's why The San Diego Union-Tribune projects the 49ers to take Texas A&M defensive end Nic Scourton.

"This offseason will go a long ways in determining whether the 49ers’ championship window remains open or if it will be slamming shut soon," writes Union-Tribue columnist Eddie Brown. "GM John Lynch has never shied away from replenishing the pass rush. Scourton led the Big Ten in sacks (10) and produced 15 tackles for a loss as a sophomore at Purdue. The 6-foot-4, 285 pounder took his inside-outside versatility and nasty spin move to the SEC in 2024, and recently accepted an invitation for the 2025 Reese’s Senior Bowl, where he could be one of the standouts. LSU’s Campbell would make a lot of sense here to if he were available."

Scourton looks like a good prospect, but the 49ers already have one like him. I'm talking about Yetur Gross-Matos, who also is a bigger defensive end who's at his best rushing from the interior as a defensive tackle on third downs.

The 49ers have a bigger need for a legitimate three-down defensive tackle who can stop the run and push the pocket to replace Javon Hargrave who will get released when free agency begins in March.

