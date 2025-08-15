The 49ers are One of the NFL's Most Valuable Franchises this Year
The San Francisco 49ers remain one of the most valuable franchises in the NFL.
After being ranked sixth in 2024, the 49ers have moved up to fifth place among the most valuable NFL franchises in 2025.
The 49ers have grown at 25% in one year
Yes, you heard right. The 49ers’ value increased by 25%, making them the third-fastest growing franchise over the past year.
Sportico's report describes its valuation as the "sum of the enterprise value of an NFL franchise combined with the value of team-related business and real estate holdings."
Only the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots saw greater one-year growth than the 49ers, with both franchises increasing in value by 34% since 2024.
After the NFL ruling that allowed external investors, the organization sold a 6.2% stake in May at a valuation of $8.6 billion, resulting in record-breaking purchase power for minority stakes.
The 49ers surpassed the minority stake evaluation of the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, who had an $8.3 billion valuation last season.
Despite this encouraging growth, the 49ers only earned $80 million in net profit despite generating by far the highest amount in net sales.
This helps explain the team’s offseason moves, where the front office was forced to part ways with key members of the secondary.
In addition, the front office made three significant long-term deals for tight end George Kittle, linebacker Fred Warner, and, most significantly, present quarterback Brock Purdy with a deal that reflects the market rate for his position.
Top 10 Valuation List
With a valuation of $12.8 billion, the Dallas Cowboys remain by far the wealthiest organization, even though they haven’t reached an NFC Championship Game in almost 30 years.
The Rams and the New York Giants are the second and third-richest, respectively.
The 49ers fall between the Patriots and Eagles in the rankings, but the top-valued teams are mostly there because of the size and strength of their markets.
Here are the Top 10:
1. Dallas Cowboys: $12.8 billion
2. Los Angeles Rams: $10.43 billion
3. New York Giants: $10.25 billion
4. New England Patriots: $8.76 billion
5. San Francisco 49ers: $8.6 billion
6. Philadelphia Eagles: $8.43 billion
7. Miami Dolphins: $8.25 billion
8. New York Jets: $8.11 billion
9. Las Vegas Raiders: $7.9 billion
10. Washington Commanders: $7.47 billion
The least valuable franchise belongs to the Cincinnati Bengals, with a 2025 valuation of $5.5 billion.