Are the 49ers Poised to Go from Worst to First in the NFC West?
This current 49ers team looks much different than the one that went to the Super Bowl last year.
This team is coming off a 6-11 season, and they just lost nine starters during the offseason because they couldn't afford to pay them after giving Brock Purdy a massive five-year, $265 million contract extension. Suddenly, the 49ers have to get younger and cheaper than they were last year when they finished last in the NFC West.
And yet, of all the teams that finished last in their respective divisions this past season, NFL.com says the 49ers are the most likely one to finish first in their division this year.
"Kyle Shanahan didn't just forget how to coach," writes NFL.com's Kevin Patra. "The 2024 season felt akin to 2020, when QB injuries derailed that year. The following season, San Francisco bounced back with a 10-win campaign and went to the NFC Championship Game.
"Robert Saleh's return to the Bay Area is another reason to believe the turnaround will be expeditious. He might have crashed and burned with the Jets, but the man can coach a defense. I'd be confident putting those young defenders in his hands.
"Additionally, the Niners have an advantageous schedule, boasting a league-low SOS of .415 entering the season. The NFC West is no picnic, but nary a soul would be stunned if Shanahan's crew leaps from the basement to the penthouse."
Patra's three points are interesting. Let's go through them one by one.
Kyle Shanahan didn't forget how to coach
Clearly, not. But has he improved? And if not, has the league caught up to him? Without Christian McCaffrey last season, he seemed out of fresh ideas even though he has his starting quarterback for 15 games. It's not like he was trotting Nick Mullens out there. And despite the down season, the 49ers still gave Purdy an extension, which means the owners don't blame him for missing the playoffs. Instead, it seems Shanahan is the one who is responsible for last season's debacle. Now, he has to prove he can win with a drastically different roster.
Robert Saleh will turn around the defense
This I agree with, but the process will take time. As many as five rookies could start Week 1 -- the 49ers don't expect this defense to dominate right away. And Saleh's defenses in New York weren't elite until his second season as head coach.
The 49ers have an advantageous schedule
Sure, and so do the other teams in the NFC West. The 49ers went 1-5 in their division last season. They're going to have to play much better against the Rams, Seahawks and Cardinals in particular if they're truly going to go from worst to first.