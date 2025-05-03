49ers Post-Draft Thoughts: The Path Forward
On the defensive side of the ball, the 49ers draft makes sense, stop the run at all levels and build versatility front to back. On offense, the story is the same as always, Kyle Shanahan adds to his toy collection.
George Kittle for a 2nd round pick, what would you do?
I’d make the trade. The Niners need to be honest with themselves about where they are, building the future core. Who made the offer? The Jets, Rams, and Seahawks took tight ends in the 2nd. No division trades are made. The Jets wanted a young piece. So the team making the offer was one that needed a TE but did not take one in the 2nd. I think it’s the Los Angeles Chargers.
I can see Jim Harbaugh wanting Kittle, perfect fit for what they need and do. The 23rd pick could have landed Georgia guard Tate Ratledge, Ole Miss DB Trey Amos, or Texas safety Andrew Mukuba. For the Niners though, they could have said if we do this it’s a TE swap Kittle for Harold Fannin Jr. They get the receiving production, but the blocking is gone, so they keep Kittle.
How does this draft manifest on the field? What was the strategy?
On Twitter/X, Max Toscano had a great pre-draft breakdown on the future of four-man defensive fronts. “With so many teams running downhill with duo, power, and counter against light boxes, you need a defensive end that can collapse the edge and blow up the structure frontside and a guy inside who can prevent any movement and congest the middle.” There’s the Niner draft upfront.
He suggested that if the front four could execute their roles as outlined, the rest of the defense would have the freedom to be more flexible in stopping both the run and the pass. There’s the Niners draft in the back seven.
What about the reaches?
I don’t care that much about value, or the rest of the league, but I do care about the opportunity cost of picking a lesser player because they were locked in on their target.
In recent drafts, the biggest reaches have been the biggest busts, Jake Moody and Cam Latu. In 2022 they locked in on TDP, an unnecessary toy, when All-Pro safety Kerby Joseph went four picks later. In 2018 they forced a tackle in Mike McGlinchey, and six All-Pros were taken after him in the first round.
The Niners need a holistic view evaluating the entire pool at the pick and then making the call, not just taking the object of their affection reflexively. They may claim they practice due diligence, but the careless Davis-Price and McGlinchey picks prove otherwise.
What about the UDFA’s?
Research why these players weren’t drafted and that’s typically why they don’t make the team. Corey Kiner the RB from Cincinnati, micromitt 7 ¾ hands with three fumbles as a result and no 4th gear. Isaiah Neyor the 24-year-old Nebraska WR with awesome measurables and testing, has pedestrian stats because he plays too tall, long strider. He can’t sink to set up breaks and separation, change of direction, and his routes. If the Niners can coach him to sink he‘s gold, if not he’s gone.
The players with the best chance at finding a roster spot are Jakob Robinson the DB/Safety from BYU and Drew Moss the Colorado State guard. Robinson needs to show a complete game despite his 5-11/170 size. Moss has traits but must play clean, he was flagged for nine penalties this year.
Thoughts on Nick Martin?
Martin was a reach but in my view, he’s a future starter. Robert Saleh throughout the back seven picks looked for speed, power, and explosion. Linebackers and secondary players that led the bench lifting, had a big broad jump, and ran fast.
Martin checked all those boxes but it may take a while for him to start, he needs work on diagnostics, anticipation, and pass coverage. Folks have forgotten about Curtis Robinson, who looked good last year until he fell to injury. I think he starts until Martin is ready.
Fans worried that Martin is undersized need to remember that the Wide 9 uses undersized LBs effectively. In New York, Saleh took Jamien Sherwood from converted safety to one of the league’s top tacklers at linebacker.
Thoughts on Jordan Watkins and Kurtis Rourke?
Jessie Naylor made a great point on Twitter/X that Watkins got a ton of his stats out of one game, 5 TDs and 254 yards against Arkansas. The Razorbacks’ defense was quite accommodating last year, 63 to Ole Miss, 58 to LSU, and 39 to OK State. I expect Watkins will get a look and then into Shanahan’s toy closet to gather dust.
Rourke, The Maple Moon Shot from Canada, it’s more accurate, that’s what he throws. He’ll take the practice squad role from Tanner Mordecai, but was this the biggest team need with their first pick of the seventh round? I hope Rourke can land an endorsement deal with Tim Hortons.
They kicked the can on tackle…again. Now what?
Now the bill comes due. They’ll have to decide if they will be forced into keeping Colton McKivitz and re-signing him to a market value deal at $20 million per, handing the job to D.J. Humphries and his ACL, or drafting an impact tackle in the first round.
Most predictions have the Niners at 10-7 this year, that will put them around 18-24 in the draft. For a preview at tackle check out Utah games next year. Spencer Fano is a scheme fit that’s played left and right tackle, Caleb Lomu is comped to Colts LT Bernhard Reimann.
I am going to be taking a few months off from the Niners beat to focus on other projects. See you in July.