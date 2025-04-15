All 49ers

Why 49ers are Potential Landing Spot for Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey

The 49ers haven't added a big-name player to their roster this offseason. That could change soon.

Dec 24, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) reacts on the field prior to the game Dallas Cowboys at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
The Miami Dolphins and Jalen Ramsey reportedly have both agreed to explore a trade. This is interesting news for the 49ers because they have connections with Ramsey. Robert Saleh and Gus Bradley coached him when he was a rookie on the Jaguars.

And that's one reason Pro Football Focus lists the 49ers as one of the top-five potential landing spots for Ramsey this offseason.

"The 49ers currently rank fifth in available cap space and have a clear need at cornerback, making them a logical candidate for a move like this," writes PFF analyst Gordon McGuiness. "However, with the recent trade of Deebo Samuel and recent trade rumors about Brandon Aiyuk, it’s fair to question whether San Francisco is leaning toward reloading rather than going all-in.

"With the 49ers frequently deploying Cover-3, this is another scheme fit that makes sense. And given that the 49ers have frequently been mocked cornerbacks in the top-three rounds of the 2025 NFL draft, parting ways with one of those picks to land Ramsey could be just the move to make as they look to get back to winning ways in the NFC West in 2025."

Ramsey would be a big-time addition for the 49ers if they're trying to win now. He instantly would be their best cornerback. He's not quite quick enough to be a dominant man coverage cornerback anymore, but the 49ers are going to play a ton of zone under Saleh and Bradley which means Ramsey would be a perfect fit. Think Richard Sherman on the 49ers, except much much better.

Unfortunately, the 49ers probably don't want to pay Ramsey unless the Dolphins would agree to take back an expensive player in the deal.

The 49ers don't seem particularly motivated to spend money to improve their roster this year.

