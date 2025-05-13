All 49ers

49ers Predicted to Face the Bears on Primetime in 2025

One outlet believes the likeliest opponent the 49ers will face in primetime in 2025 is the Bears. Here is why.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Dec 8, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) reacts after catching a pass for a first down against the Chicago Bears in the third quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
Dec 8, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) reacts after catching a pass for a first down against the Chicago Bears in the third quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
In this story:

The most exciting part about the NFL schedule release is seeing how many primetime games a team will get.

For the San Francisco 49ers, they have typically been allotted five of them. I'd imagine at least two will be against NFC West opponents. That is practically a lock.

But what about the other teams on their schedule? Pro Football Network predicts that one of the likeliest teams the 49ers will face in primetime is the Chicago Bears.

"The San Francisco 49ers have hosted a Monday Night Football game in seven straight seasons. That’s the longest active streak of any team in the NFL ahead of the 2025 schedule release.

"The Bears arrive in 2025 with plenty of hype (again) after hiring coveted coaching candidate Ben Johnson and re-tooling the offense around Caleb Williams. Chicago tends to receive a strong allotment of primetime games no matter what, and putting these two franchises in the MNF spotlight should be an easy sell."

I concur with Pro Football Network. It makes a ton of sense for the 49ers to play the Bears in primetime. The Bears are ascending and have become incredibly intriguing.

The NFL will certainly give them five primetime games to push them as a team for fans to watch. The best way to maximize the following and allure of the Bears is by placing them on primetime against the 49ers.

San Francisco is one of the most popular franchises in the NFL. It would be malpractice not to have the Bears play the 49ers in primetime, with Monday Night Football being the perfect slate.

Read more

feed

Published
Jose Luis Sanchez III
JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

Home/News