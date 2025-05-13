49ers Predicted to Face the Bears on Primetime in 2025
The most exciting part about the NFL schedule release is seeing how many primetime games a team will get.
For the San Francisco 49ers, they have typically been allotted five of them. I'd imagine at least two will be against NFC West opponents. That is practically a lock.
But what about the other teams on their schedule? Pro Football Network predicts that one of the likeliest teams the 49ers will face in primetime is the Chicago Bears.
"The San Francisco 49ers have hosted a Monday Night Football game in seven straight seasons. That’s the longest active streak of any team in the NFL ahead of the 2025 schedule release.
"The Bears arrive in 2025 with plenty of hype (again) after hiring coveted coaching candidate Ben Johnson and re-tooling the offense around Caleb Williams. Chicago tends to receive a strong allotment of primetime games no matter what, and putting these two franchises in the MNF spotlight should be an easy sell."
I concur with Pro Football Network. It makes a ton of sense for the 49ers to play the Bears in primetime. The Bears are ascending and have become incredibly intriguing.
The NFL will certainly give them five primetime games to push them as a team for fans to watch. The best way to maximize the following and allure of the Bears is by placing them on primetime against the 49ers.
San Francisco is one of the most popular franchises in the NFL. It would be malpractice not to have the Bears play the 49ers in primetime, with Monday Night Football being the perfect slate.