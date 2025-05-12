Can the 49ers Stay Healthy this Year?
It's hard to know what to make of the 49ers.
Last season, they were 6-11, but they had tons of injuries. This year, they have the easiest schedule in the league on paper, which means their record should be much better than 6-11 if they stay healthy.
But can they stay healthy? That's the biggest question facing the 49ers this year according to CBS Sports.
"It's an age-old question for Kyle Shanahan, who's either overseen Super Bowl bids or injury-marred trainwrecks in the Bay Area," writes CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin. "After an offseason of salary shedding, they need remaining stars like Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle and Co. to be in top physical form. Otherwise, it'll be all on Shanahan to scheme up magic."
Notice Benjamin only listed players on offense. That's because the 49ers overhauled their defense this season and injected it with tons of youth. As many as six rookies could start on defense this year, so injuries shouldn't be a big issue on that side of the ball.
The offense is another story.
If healthy, it could be elite. But how many games will Trent Williams miss? How many games will Christian McCaffrey miss? What about Brandon Aiyuk? George Kittle? Brock Purdy?
Those are five key starters and each of them missed multiple games last season. The 49ers offense is depending on injury-prone players.
That's why the 49ers need their young defensive players to develop quickly. The defense might have to carry the team this year.