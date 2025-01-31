49ers Projected to Offer Dre Greenlaw a One-Year, $6 Million Contract
The 49ers may get to keep Dre Greenlaw on a discount this offseason.
Greenlaw is scheduled to be a free agent his offseason after playing just 34 snaps in 2024. He spent the majority of the season recovering from a torn Achilles tendon he suffered in the 49ers' Super Bowl loss to the Chiefs last year.
When Greenlaw returned Week 15 against the Rams, he looked as explosive as ever. But he reinjured himself and did not play in the second half. He tried to play the following week against the Dolphins but couldn't make it past the first drive.
Which means Greenlaw probably will have to wait a year to cash in. Until then, he can sign a one-year deal to stay with the 49ers and prove his durability. According to Pro Football Focus, Greenlaw is worth $6 million in 2025 with $5 million guaranteed.
"Greenlaw worked his way back from an Achilles injury he suffered in the Super Bowl last February but was shut down after only 34 snaps in 2024," writes PFF. "He will still likely see a lot of interest in free agency. He excels in coverage, having earned PFF coverage grades of 82.6 and 79.5 over the past two seasons."
Signing Greenlaw even to a one-year deal is a risk because of injuries. If he suffers another serious one and misses lots of time, which seems possible at this stage of his career, the 49ers would be in major trouble. Instead of signing Greenlaw, the 49ers could a similar one-year offer to Bobby Wagner or Lavonte David, both of whom are much older than Greenlaw but also much more durable.