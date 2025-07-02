49ers Pulled Off NFL's 10th-Best Trade of the Offseason per CBS

All 49ers

The 49ers weren't particularly active during free agency, but they did pull off an underrated trade.

Jun 11, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Bryce Huff (47) speaks to the media following a team OTA at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
They acquired edge rusher Bryce Huff from the Philadelphia Eagles for a 2026 conditional fifth-round pick. What's more, the Eagles are paying more of Huff's salary than the 49ers are this season.

That's because the Eagles signed Huff to a three-year, $51.1 million contract last year only to find out quickly that he doesn't fit defensive coordinator Vic Fangio's system, so they had to get rid of him and his contract.

Fortunately for the 49ers, Huff played for Robert Saleh on the New York Jets and had success in Saleh's system. That's why CBS Sports says acquiring Huff was the NFL's 10th-best trade of the offseason.

"Huff was a disaster with the Eagles last season, not even being active for their Super Bowl LIX victory over the Chiefs," writes CBS Sports' Jeff Kerr. "The Eagles moved on from Huff during minicamp, sending him to San Francisco and reuniting him with defensive coordinator Robert Saleh -- in a defense where he had one of the highest pass-rushing rates in the league as a pass-rushing specialist.

"Huff's role in San Francisco will be determined, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him thrive at getting to the quarterback once again."

The 49ers don't need Huff to sack the quarterback -- they need him to win one-on-one matchups against offensive tackles so he can create pressure, which will force quarterbacks to hold the ball and move. This will give Nick Bosa more opportunities to sack the quarterback.

At least, that's the idea.

