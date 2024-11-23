49ers QB Brandon Allen Describes his Mindset Heading into Green Bay
SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers' season is in Brandon Allen's hands.
At 5-5, the 49ers need to beat the Packers in Green Bay on Sunday to stay in the playoff race. And the 49ers won't have Brock Purdy for this near-must-win game -- he's out with a shoulder injury. Instead, they'll have 32-year-old Brandon Allen who has two wins in his entire career.
On Friday, Allen had his first press conference as the 49ers' starting quarterback. Here's a transcript courtesy of the 49ers' p.r. department.
Q: Head coach Kyle Shanahan said for a while this week he thought QB Brock Purdy was going to be okay and would play. When did you have a sense like you might be starting?
ALLEN: “Today, really. I know he had a plan for his shoulder all week. He was going to rest it a little bit on Wednesday. I think we kind of split reps there on Wednesday, he was going to rest it a little bit. And then I think the plan was Thursday to come out and practice and I guess just in warmups, just wasn't feeling right. Still expected him to kind of go in, get treatment, come back. But, yeah. Kind of found out today.”
Q: Obviously, your job is to prepare every week like it's going to be this week, but it's maybe it's easier said than done, I don't know. Does it feel different to you right now, now that you know that you'll be playing?
ALLEN: “Preparation really hasn't changed besides just getting more reps. I think that's really been the only difference this week, was actually getting to throw to some of the guys and getting live reps with [WR Jauan Jennings] J.J., [WR] Deebo [Samuel Sr.], [TE] George [Kittle], all those guys, [WR] Ricky [Pearsall]. So that was really the only main difference for me this week.”
Q: Obviously, you don't want Brock to have an injury, but are you excited about this?
ALLEN: “Yeah, it's an opportunity. The circumstances are what they are, but I think our team, all year long, we've been kind of dealing with injuries here and there and it's been a big next-man-up mentality. So it's definitely an opportunity for me to go out and play well and put our guys in a good position to win the game. And obviously, we want Brock back and healthy and all that, but for the time being it is an opportunity for me.”
Q: You had all last year in this system as well. What’s kind of your state of comfort or readiness to take this on?
ALLEN: “I feel very comfortable in the offense. Definitely going back to last year and then all through this year, just being in the system, calling the plays, seeing them play out, all that. So, I definitely feel comfortable in this offense.”
Q: Is there anything you've been able to take away from Brock as far as the way he prepares that helps you? I know you worked behind Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow, but I know Minnesota Vikings QB Sam Darnold cited Brock's preparation last year.
ALLEN: “Yeah, he's unbelievable, the way he prepares. And you kind of have to to be able to execute this offense well. There are a lot of motions, a lot of shifts, a lot of things that go into it. And to be on top of all that, and you've seen him on the road doing all that with silent cadence and all that. So there is a lot that goes into it. And his preparation kind of was, when I first got here last year, watching him do, I was like, ‘Okay, this is kind of how you have to study here.’ Because you can go other places and offenses aren't as, aren't as complex, aren't as difficult so you can still study but you're looking at the same things week-to-week. But in this offense, we really do a good job moving guys around and getting guys open. So there's a lot of studying that goes into it. So watching him prepare and the way he does, I've definitely tried to model my preparation after him.”
Q: Does the fact that you've had background with the Shanahan tree, so to speak, I think even back with former quarterbacks coach Rich Scangarello, I think had been a Shanahan coach. And then you had Cincinnati head coach Zac Taylor and Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay and Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, you've dealt with all those guys. Did that give you some help in running up to this?
ALLEN: “Yeah, I think especially going back to last year, I think first coming in and not just being blown away by the offense and all that because I've had similar reads, we call it different things here and there, but similar reads, similar progressions, pretty much the same routes type things. I do think it helped just in terms of me being comfortable when I first got here. But even so, we do different things and there's more preparation that goes into that. But like I said, going back to last year and this year, I feel pretty comfortable.”
Q: Not suggesting that you’re about to leave the NFL, but you're 32. Has it ever crossed your mind, like, “Will I ever get another opportunity?”
ALLEN: “I take everything one day at a time. For me, it is my opportunity now, so I'll take advantage of it now. But those things really don't cross my mind, how long you're gonna play and all that. There are definitely guys older than me still playing, so that usually doesn't come across my mind.”
Q: What’s it been like with your teammates? I know this kind of just happened, but have they kind of rallied around you? You're coming in, in a very critical part of the season for the team.
ALLEN: “Yeah, I think they've done a great job all week. Like I said, we have a big next-man-up mentality, so nothing's really changed for those guys. They work every week. And I think we've had a really good week of practice and getting our timing down with me throwing the ball and all that with some of the guys just because we don't have the built up reps that Brock does with them. But I think it's been a blessing having those guys in the huddle with me and some of the leadership that's in that huddle so I can just come in and fill the spot for Brock for now and just try to make some plays and get the ball in their hands.”
Q: Do you have to guard against not trying to do too much, trying to go out there and win the game rather than just do your job?
ALLEN: “I don't know about that, but I don't think I've ever been the type to try to do too much. But as a quarterback, my job is just to get the ball to our playmakers. And so, that's my plan going into the game.”
Q: Did you get a message from Brock? Did he say anything to you when it was official?
ALLEN: “Yeah, I just talked to him. He believes in me, says, ‘You're here for a reason. Go in, step up, play well.’ He'll be back, so I'm not worried about it.”