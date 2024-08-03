49ers QB Brock Purdy Ranked No. 28 in NFL's Top 100 List
Brock Purdy's stock is through the roof.
He has started only 21 regular season games in his career, and he already is considered one of the best players in the league. In fact, the players recently voted him the NFL's 28th-best player in the league's annual Top 100 list.
Purdy ranked higher than Aaron Rodgers, Justin Herbert, Matthew Stafford and Joe Burrow.
If this ranking is based purely on last season, it would make some sense because Purdy finished fourth in the MVP voting. But this ranking seems to take into account more than just 2023. And putting Purdy over Stafford, who won a Super Bowl just a couple years ago, seems shortsighted.
Purdy is a terrific quarterback, but if the Rams had him instead of Stafford, they would be worse. If the Chargers had Purdy instead of Herbert, they would be worse. If the Bengals had Purdy instead of Burrow, they would be worse.
Purdy is great for the 49ers because he's cheap and he can get the ball accurately and on time to their All Pro weapons. But lots of quarterbacks could do the same thing in his place. Even Jimmy Garoppolo, who currently is Stafford's backup, played well for the 49ers. And he didn't play many games with Christian McCaffrey, who's no. 3 on the NFL's Top 100 List this year.
It's fair to say Purdy has become one of the most overrated players in the league because of his unique underdog story. If he were a third-round pick instead of Mr. Irrelevant, he wouldn't have half the hype he has today.