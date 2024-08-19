49ers QB Brock Purdy Evaluates his Performance vs. the Saints
SANTA CLARA -- Brock Purdy completed just 2 of 6 passes for 11 yards in the 49ers' 16-10 preseason victory over the Saints. Here's what Purdy said afterward about his performance courtesy of the 49ers p.r. department.
Q: With 11 plays, how do you evaluate what happened out there during that time?
PURDY: “Yeah, I think it was good just to get out there, get a feel for obviously the game speed and getting hit and trying to go through reads and stuff and just get the feel again. Obviously wasn't as productive as I'd had liked to have been myself, but that's why it's preseason, get out there and get a feel like that.”
ME: When did you find out that you'd be playing in this game?
PURDY: “I want to say about a week ago. We got back from Nashville, pretty early. So, they asked me if I wanted to play and I said, ‘Yeah, I'd like to get out there and get a feel for it.’”
Q: You said you didn't mind getting hit. Is that just kind of the rite of passage that you look for in a preseason game and then not only the hit, but you land on your throwing shoulder. So, is there a hazard to that?
PURDY: “Yeah, at practice you're not getting that. You obviously get a pass rush and all that kind of stuff, but to get out in the game and understand that there's a mental clock where you have to get the ball out or else you're going to get hit, or there's times where you do have to stand in there and take some hits, like that's the kind of stuff you can get in practice. Honestly, it's those things that I liked just the idea of playing in a preseason game to feel again before the season gets here and everything. So, it's good reps for me, it's a good feel for me as a quarterback. I didn't mind it. It's part of the game.”
Q: Fans on social media didn't love you getting hit. You took three decent shots in the first two series. Did you have any thought at all that maybe I should duck out of here and not go for the third series?
PURDY: “No, like I said, it's part of the game and stuff. So for me, I'm not out there freaking out about, ‘Oh my gosh, I'm not trying to get hit.’ That's not football. If I'm stepping out in the field, then obviously I know what's at stake in terms of it's a physical game. It's fast. Things happen. You're going to get hit. You're going to fall to the ground. So I know that. But at the same time, am I going to do some crazy scrambling and make up some stuff to try to move the ball? It's like dude you’ve got to be smart in that sense.”
Q: You have 17 practices in now and a lot of offensive players have been missing since the beginning of practice or some missing sporadically. Do you still think by Week 1 you can really hit the ground running and be a sharp offense or is time running out for that in terms of being really good Week One?
PURDY: “Obviously I think we’ve got to take it day-by-day and get guys healthy, that's the first thing. I can't just sit up here and tell everybody that we're going to be perfect and we're going to look a hundred percent come game one. Obviously everyone's different in terms of their bodies being healthy. But from the history that we have with guys rehabbing and getting healthy and our medical staff, they get guys ready and I think come Week One we'll have a good majority of us ready to roll. So I'm pretty confident in that. And obviously the coaches are going to do some good scheming and stuff. I think we will hit the ground running.”
Q: What would you have to accomplish on Friday, for it to be a perfect preseason finale for you?
PURDY: “Obviously you want to get as close as you can to the feeling of how it's going to be Week 1 against New York and getting your feet out there and that feeling of putting a drive together, moving the ball, first downs, points on the board. I think that's what I'm sort of going to chase for that game. I know we all are as starters. That's the goal. That's the goal every time we step out in the field. Week One's rolling up closer than we know it so going to be ready for it.”