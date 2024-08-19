All 49ers

49ers QB Brock Purdy Struggles Against the New Orleans Saints

Brock Purdy completed just 2 of 6 pass attempts for a measly 11 yards in three series against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday night.

Grant Cohn

Aug 18, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) throws a pass against the New Orleans Saints in the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 18, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) throws a pass against the New Orleans Saints in the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports / Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
One of his passes almost was intercepted and another was forced into double coverage. He also got knocked down twice and finished the game with a quarterback rating of just 42.4.

To be fair, the Saints were playing their starting defense, and the 49ers were sitting all of their offensive starters except Jake Brendel, Colton McKivitz (two of the worst starters on the team) and Purdy. The 49ers even sat Jauan Jennings, Jordan Mason and Chris Conley, who are backups. Because those players are worth protecting, apparently.

In addition, Kyle Shanahan didn't call the plays. Instead, Klay Kubiak did.

It almost seems like Shanahan wanted people to see what Purdy looks like when he doesn't have an All-Star supporting cast and Shanahan calling plays. Wanted to show people how much Purdy still needs Shanahan and his weapons. Wanted to show how far down the totem pole Purdy really is.

How else do you explain Shanahan letting Purdy play against one of the best defenses in the league while almost all of his starting teammates didn't play? How else do you explain Shanahan letting Purdy get knocked to the ground twice while the starting offensive line is Jaylon Moore, Nick Zakelj, Jake Brendel, Dominick Puni and Colton McKivitz?

The 49ers will have to decide next offseason whether they're going to offer Purdy a contract extension that will make him one of the highest-paid players in the league. Maybe Shanahan feels Purdy doesn't deserve all that money.

Grant Cohn

