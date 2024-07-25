49ers QB Brock Purdy Explains How He Transformed His Body This Offseason
SANTA CLARA -- Brock Purdy got stronger and added velocity to his throws this offseason. Here's what he said on Wednesday about his recent transformation courtesy of the 49ers p.r. department.
You’ve been asked a few times if you are a bit bulkier this season or this offseason coming in, how have you just kind of prepared coming to this season rather than prepared last season coming off an injury?
“Yeah, last year a lot of it was rehabbing my arm and trying to get my arm healthy while trying to work out and stuff as well. So I feel like this year I actually had some time to work on my craft and my body and stuff. But I feel like it's really just like anybody else too in terms of offseason, right before camp starts everyone gets after it and tries to get in like the best shape as they can. So that's what I did. And I think for me moving forward, it's like how can I maintain that strength and all that throughout the season? And it's a grind. We're going to be practicing, four, three days in a row. So I’ve got to just stay on it and feel good. Went down to Jacksonville, my guys got me right, and I'm excited.”
Are you bigger or about the same size?
“Probably a couple pounds heavier. I think feeling good and not just trying to put on weight, but good weight. That's right. And still being able to move around and be quick and things like that. That's all part of my game. And I didn't want to just bulk up and try to gain as much weight as I can. I was smart about it. So I’ve still got to move and throw well.”
You were gaining velocity on your passes coming out of Iowa State into your rookie season. Has that continued? Were you able to make any gains in that regard this offseason?
“I think so. Just like little mechanical things down in Jacksonville that we worked on and honed in on, just in terms of being an efficient thrower. There's a guy that comes in and does like the 3D motion capture stuff, and we look at my mechanics and try to apply it to my on-field training and get more power out of my hips and all the stuff that goes into it. But I was down there for a good month. So, we were actually able to chip away at some things, where last year I was there for a couple weeks. It was more about my elbow rehab and then I had come back here early. So I got some good time away to work on it. And I do feel like I got better just with my arm and mobility and strength. But like I said earlier, that's something that I have to maintain as we go.”
So is that mostly lower body when you're adding velocity in miles per hour?
“I think both. Just like the physical training part of it and then tying it back into your hips and your shoulder being tied together, the sequencing of throwing. I think all of those things together have allowed me to get a little bit more velocity on the throws and stuff.”