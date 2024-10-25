All 49ers

49ers QB Brock Purdy Explains Why He's Struggling vs. Man Coverage

Grant Cohn

Oct 10, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) looks to pass against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
SANTA CLARA -- Brock Purdy is having a strange season.

When he faces zone coverage, he's the best quarterback in the NFL. His 132.6 passer rating vs. zone ranks no. 1 in the league.

But when he faces man-to-man coverage, he's the worst starting quarterback in the league. His 44.2 passer rating vs. man ranks no. 33 in a league with 32 teams. Not great.

So what is different about Purdy's process versus the the two types of coverages? Why does he dominate versus one and struggle versus the other?

“I would just say man coverage, it depends," Purdy said. "Are they doubling a guy? Are they not? What's the leverage? And then what's our matchup? Is it a linebacker on a tight end or safety on a tight end? There's a lot of things that go into that and what's my best matchup in this situation? Obviously, there's a lot of other things that come into factor with that, with safety leverage and all that kind of stuff, but at the end of the day, man coverage is trying to find your best matchup and a guy that can create separation versus zone coverage you're just trying to be on time and throw to spots and windows. So, I feel like that's like the biggest difference.”

Purdy's answer is fascinating. Against zone coverage, most of the time he can accurately predict where the open window will be and where the ball should go. Against man coverage, he has to look at the matchups before the snap and try to guess which receiver will win. Not easy to do. And this season, the 49ers' receivers haven't created much separation, so sometimes Purdy's best play is to scramble.

The 49ers need to find better answers.

Grant Cohn
