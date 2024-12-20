All 49ers

49ers QB Brock Purdy Explains Why He Struggles in Wet Weather

He might want to try wearing a glove on his throwing hand when he plays in the rain.

Grant Cohn

Dec 1, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) fumbles the ball attempting to throw against the Buffalo Bills during the second half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
Maybe the 49ers should put a roof on Levi's Stadium.

They're about to make Brock Purdy one of the highest-paid players in the NFL despite the fact that he struggles big-time in wet weather. Unfortunately for the 49ers, they play in Northern California, where it tends to rain in the winter. In fact, it rained last Thursday during the 49ers' 12-6 loss to the Rams during which Purdy posted a quarterback rating of 45.4.

In four career games in the rain or snow, Purdy's completion percentage is 52.2, his passer rating is 66.3, and he has fumbled twice.

This week, Purdy discussed his ongoing battle with precipitation.

"Any person that's throwing an object in the rain, it makes it wet, the grip isn't as good," Purdy explained. "I think for me it's been more about learning how to change the motion a little bit and throw differently in the rain. You can't just get back there and be as violent as you normally are and the ball can come out and all that kind of stuff. So, it's like, it comes down to sort of learning how to handle those kinds of environments and finding a way to complete the ball, move the chains, stay on the field, put up points, those are all things that you’ve sort of just got to learn as you go. And so, for me and if I see bad weather for a possibility in a game, I don't freak out or anything. It's just like, all right, how can I be better and learn from games that I've played in those kind of situations or environments. So that's how I look at it and for me I can play in it."

So far, Purdy hasn't found an effective adjustment. Maybe that's because his hands are relatively small for an NFL quarterback. The ball seems to slip out of his hand when it's wet. It even slipped out when he was playing in Minnesota earlier this season simply because the air was humid.

He might want to try wearing a glove on his throwing hand when he plays in the rain.

