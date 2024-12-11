All 49ers

49ers QB Brock Purdy: "I Want Deebo to do Deebo Things."

This past Sunday, they scored 38 points even though he caught just two passes, which led Samuel to post on X that he's not getting the ball enough.

Dec 8, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) looks on after the game against the Chicago Bears at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images
Dec 8, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) looks on after the game against the Chicago Bears at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images
Deebo Samuel isn't having a Deebo Samuel season.

He used to be a go-to guy in the 49ers offense. Now, he's just one of the guys. Both Jauan Jennings and George Kittle have surpassed him in the pecking order of receivers. He's a third option at best. And the more the 49ers try to get him the ball, the worse their offense performs.

This week, Purdy was asked about his relationship with Samuel.

“Deebo and I talk all the time and he's like one of my best friends on this team," Purdy said. "I absolutely love Deebo and what he's done for me and helping me out. We talk all the time. Yeah, I think he's right. He's doing great right now with what we ask of him in the offense. And he is not struggling or anything. It's just, like I've said before about guys like Ricky Pearsall or last year with Brandon Aiyuk for a little bit. There’s just moments, I guess, throughout seasons where guys just don't get the ball, just depending on like scheme or what the defensive scheme is and them taking guys away. So, I want to get Deebo the ball every play if I could. I want to have him break all the records as best as possible. I want Deebo to do Deebo things and we all do in this building. So, that's just how the games have gone. But I love my guy and I'm going to do everything I can to give him the ball.”

Purdy was being diplomatic. I expect he'll get the ball to Samuel early this Thursday night to make him feel involved. But I doubt he'll catch more passes than Kittle or Jennings. Those two are just better than him.

