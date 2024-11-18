All 49ers

49ers QB Brock Purdy is Day to Day with Shoulder Soreness

Nov 17, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) scrambles away from Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon (21) in the third quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images
SANTA CLARA -- Brock Purdy injured his shoulder Sunday during the 49ers' 20-17 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. The 49ers list him as a day to day with shoulder soreness.

Kyle Shanahan reported the injury Monday on a conference call with Bay Area reporters. He said the injury was a result of a hit that Purdy took during the game but it did not affect his performance. As of now, it is unclear whether Purdy will practice on Wednesday.

On Sunday, Purdy rushed 5 times for 40 yards, plus he scored a diving touchdown. So he could have injured his shoulder on any one of those plays. In addition, he got sacked twice and hit four times.

Still, the fact that Purdy wasn't in tremendous pain after the game as to be a good sign. Clearly, the soreness and pain intensified after he went home and slept on it, which is to be expected. But if he can practice on Wednesday, he almost certainly will play in Green Bay on Sunday.

Even if Purdy can't practice at all this week, he still would give the 49ers a better chance to beat the Packers than backup quarterback Brandon Allen, who can't move nearly as well as Purdy. Purdy's scrambles have been the 49ers' best offensive plays all season. Allen doesn't provide that element to the 49ers offense.

If Purdy can't play, they 49ers could choose to start third-string quarterback Joshua Dobbs, who at least could scramble.

