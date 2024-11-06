All 49ers

49ers QB Brock Purdy Needs to Raise His Game After the Bye Week

When Purdy turns the ball over this season, the 49ers are 1-4. When he doesn't turn the ball over, they're 3-0. Which means he needs to be less of a playmaker and more of a game manager.

Grant Cohn

Oct 27, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) prepares to pass against the Dallas Cowboys during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images
Oct 27, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) prepares to pass against the Dallas Cowboys during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images / Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images
In certain ways, Brock Purdy is having a terrific season.

He's playing without Christian McCaffrey which has raised the degree of difficulty. He's fitting the ball into tight windows and throwing farther downfield than ever before. Plus he has become one of the best scramblers in the NFL.

But Purdy also has turned the ball over 9 times this season. He's one of the league leaders in turnovers.

When Purdy turns the ball over this season, the 49ers are 1-4. When he doesn't turn the ball over, they're 3-0. Which means he needs to be less of a playmaker and more of a game manager.

Purdy spent the first half of the season holding the ball forever and taking long shots down the field, presumably to prove that he's not a mere system quarterback and that he's worth top-of-the-market money, which will be more than $60 million per season as soon as next year. And six of his seven interceptions came on plays when he held the ball for more than 2.5 seconds.

Purdy is trying to do entirely too much. He needs to play like he did the past two seasons when his numbers were much better. And that means he needs to check the ball down and stop hunting the big plays. And when Christian McCaffrey comes back, I assume Purdy will check the ball down because McCaffrey is the best receiver on the team.

Expect Purdy to raise his game and protect the football down the stretch.

