49ers QB Brock Purdy Ranked 10th Best NFL QB per NFL Execs and Coaches

Grant Cohn

Aug 23, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) throws the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
When it comes to Brock Purdy, there remains a wide range of opinions about how good he really is.

Some people think he's an elite quarterback who transcends the 49ers cutting-edge offensive system and All-Pro supporting cast. Other people think he's a solid starting quarterback who is propped up by Kyle Shanahan, Trent Williams, Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle, Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel and an elite defense.

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer recently interviewed dozens of NFL coaches, general managers and executives and asked them to rank the quarterbacks 1 through 32. Purdy apparently received seven top-five votes and finished 10th in the voting, one spot ahead of Dak Prescott.

"Everyone thinks Purdy will play well," writes Breer. "The larger question seems to be how much credit you give the Niners’ third-year quarterback for it. That seven guys saw Purdy as one of the five best players at the position is a pretty nice step considering the doubts have hovered as recently as last summer."

I think it's interesting that everyone recognizes how much Purdy benefits from this supporting cast, but no one ever mentions how much Kyle Shanahan depends on that same cast of players. Would Shanahan be considered an elite offensive coach if he didn't have all those elite weapons? Could he trade away an elite wide receiver and win back-to-back Super Bowls like Andy Reid did when the Chiefs sent Tyreek Hill to Miami?

Shanahan and Purdy both are very good at their job and both benefit big time from the 49ers' top-tier roster.

