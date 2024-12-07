49ers QB Brock Purdy Says Ricky Pearsall is Getting Open
Ricky Pearsall, where are you?
He hasn't caught a pass in the 49ers' past three games. And the 49ers need him to step up more than even now that Brandon Aiyuk is out of the season and Deebo Samuel can't get open anymore.
“Obviously I'd love to get Ricky the ball as many times as we can," quarterback Brock Purdy said on Friday. "I know that he's explosive and he does a good job with creating separation in man coverage. So as a quarterback, it's like, dude, for sure I want to get him the ball and I love the kid, he's awesome. But for some reason, just with how the game has gone when I've been in there and stuff, I just haven't been able to connect to him within the last three games. So for me, it's not like I'm freaking out going, ‘alright, Ricky and I, our chemistry's off’ this or that. That’s just how the game's gone. Going through progressions, I’ve hit some other guys. I don't know exactly why Ricky hasn't been like a certain target in a certain play. It’s just I'm going through my progressions and that's it. Going into a game, like I said, I want to get everybody the ball as best as I can. Jauan Jennings, George Kittle, Deebo Samuel, Ricky, all those guys deserve it and I want to play for them and get them the ball as much, but that's just how the last three games have gone.”
Sounds like Purdy needs to stop locking onto Jennings and Samuel and do a better job of finding the open man.