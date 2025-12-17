Three Plays That Heavily Influenced the 49ers' Win Against Tennessee

Winning 37-24 against the Tennessee Titans required a bunch of pivotal plays for the San Francisco 49ers.

The game would've been closer had it not been for that. However, three plays stand out the most as the ones that heavily influenced the 49ers' win against the Titans.

George Kittle sets the tone

Dec 14, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) runs the ball against Tennessee Titans safety Kendell Brooks (30) during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Setting the tone is always a tremendous benefit for a team to place the game in their favor. That is exactly what George Kittle did on the 49ers' opening drive.

On the third play of the game, the 49ers were on first down at their own 47-yard line. Brock Purdy connected with George Kittle on a swing-out play-action pass to the left side of the field.

Kittle would take the pass for a whopping 23-yard gain to place the 49ers at the Titans' 30-yard line. The 49ers were already in field goal range after three plays.

Eventually, the 49ers maximized their smooth drive with a touchdown to Jauan Jennings. But this series signified how easy it was going to be for the 49ers and that Kittle would be a focal point.

Ricky Pearsall toughens it out

Dec 14, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (1) runs with the ball during the third quarter against Tennessee Titans cornerback Marcus Harris (26) and linebacker Cody Barton (50) at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Ricky Pearsall was not fully fit for this game. After making his first catch, which was on the first play of the game, he injured his ankle due to a hip-drop tackle.

He exited the game for a brief moment before returning. Talk about toughness from Pearsall, especially on a catch-and-run he had in the second half.

On the second play of the third quarter, the 49ers were on first down at their own 47-yard line. Purdy hit Pearsall on a roughly 25-yard throw that would generate a 38-yard gain.

Pearsall was hit in stride nicely and gained a chunk of yards. Had he been healthy, he probably would have scored. Nevertheless, it was impressive to see him tough it out and set up an eventual 49ers touchdown to increase their lead to 24-10.

Brock Purdy turns on the jets

Dec 14, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) runs with the ball during the first quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

On the following series, the 49ers would go for the kill shot with another touchdown. It ended with a throw to Kittle, but it was Purdy who got that drive going.

At the 10:03 minute mark of the third quarter, the 49ers faced a first down at their own 20-yard line. Purdy had no one open and saw a wide-open lane to rush through.

He rushed for 26 yards, which is the longest run of his career. Not only is that drive influential for the eventual touchdown, but it also showed how confident Purdy is playing.

His turf toe injury looks to be bothering him at a minimum, if at all. There's a chance that a series like that will influence Purdy's performance positively beyond this game.

Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchez_to interact with him and subscribe to his YouTube Channel here for more 49ers content.

Read more 49ers On SI