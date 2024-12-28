All 49ers

49ers QB Brock Purdy Sizes Up the Detrot Lions

The last time Brock Purdy faced the Lions, he beat them in the NFC Championship Game.

Grant Cohn

Jan 28, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) looks to pass the ball against the Detroit Lions during the second half of the NFC Championship football game at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
Now the Lions are coming back to town for revenge. And they're better than they were a year ago while the 49ers are much worse.

On Friday, Purdy was asked to size up the 2024 Detroit Lions. Here's what Purdy said, courtesy of the 49ers' p.r. department.

Q: TE George Kittle was just saying he feels like the Lions feel like they let you guys have one last year, obviously in the NFC Championship Game and want to come in here and probably beat you by 30 points is what they're going to try to do. How do you guys, in the situation you're in, kind of try to match the intensity of a team that may have all those things going for them in a game like this?

PURDY: “Obviously last year, NFC Championship Game, there's a lot of emotions that go into that, especially when we were able to go the Super Bowl from it and their season was ended. So we obviously know how that feels, for us the year before with Philadelphia and that kind of thing. It's definitely a thing and we have to be ready for it. And more than anything, it's how can we come in and ready to battle these guys for four quarters and do what we can to obviously win and walk out and create some momentum for us, our organization moving forward and play for each other. We’ve got nothing but real strong love in this locker room. So to go out there and play for each other and do what it takes to win at Levi's, at home, that's everything for us. So, that's our mindset going into it. We know that they're going to come in with a heavy heart from last year and ready to go for this game, but that's what makes this league exciting. Monday Night Football, and it'll be fun.”

Q: There’s so many different guys on the defensive front seven as opposed to the NFC Championship Game. Was there film study on that game even? Does it give you some actually feel good vibes kind of knowing that was one of the best wins, if not the best wins you've had?

PURDY: “Yeah, I've gone back and watched that just to sort of see how they played against us and what they did against our scheme. So we've seen some stuff from last year. But at the same time, the personnel's a little different especially up front and everything. But more than anything we're going to go into it based off of the stuff that they've done this year with the guys that they have currently playing and go from there. But, we definitely respect them. They all play together really well. They've been in the system for a while and more than anything, I just feel like they play together as a team. They're aggressive in what they do both on offense and defense and they do what it takes to win games. They've done it time and time again every week. So for us on offense, it's going to be a good challenge. Obviously we’ve got some new guys on our side of the ball. So overall it's going to be a good matchup.”

