All 49ers

49ers QB Coach Brian Griese Declined his Interview with the Jets

The Jets should look inward.

Grant Cohn

Sep 9, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterbacks coach Brian Griese watches the action from the sideline in the third quarter against the New York Jets at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images
Sep 9, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterbacks coach Brian Griese watches the action from the sideline in the third quarter against the New York Jets at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images / David Gonzales-Imagn Images
In this story:

This is hilarious.

We heard recently that the New York Jets requested to interview 49ers quarterbacks coach Brian Griese for their head-coaching vacancy. We didn't hear anything after that. We assumed -- or maybe I assumed -- he took the interview. Why would he pass up such an incredible opportunity, right?

Turns out he passed up the opportunity. According to The New York Post, Griese declined the Jets' interview request.

Too funny.

The Jets are such an incompetent organization, Griese must want no part of them. And I don't blame him. Literally everyone who becomes their head coach fails. Just ask Robert Saleh, the most recent head coach the Jets fired. As you know, Saleh was the 49ers defensive coordinator from 2017 to 2020. He did not overlap with Griese, but they surely know each other. Perhaps Griese said no to the Jets partly as a show of solidarity with Saleh.

Griese probably wouldn't have gotten the job, anyway. He's not experienced enough. He has been a coach for just three seasons. And his quarterback, Brock Purdy, just had a major down season -- he could be regressing. So Griese's stock probably isn't at an all-time high.

Griese probably thought the interview would be a waste of time. And he was probably right. Still, you almost never see position coaches turn down opportunities to interview to become head coaches. There's no guarantee Griese ever will get another head-coach interview request again.

The Jets should look inward.

Download and follow The Cohn Zohn Podcast.

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News