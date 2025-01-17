49ers QB Coach Brian Griese Declined his Interview with the Jets
This is hilarious.
We heard recently that the New York Jets requested to interview 49ers quarterbacks coach Brian Griese for their head-coaching vacancy. We didn't hear anything after that. We assumed -- or maybe I assumed -- he took the interview. Why would he pass up such an incredible opportunity, right?
Turns out he passed up the opportunity. According to The New York Post, Griese declined the Jets' interview request.
Too funny.
The Jets are such an incompetent organization, Griese must want no part of them. And I don't blame him. Literally everyone who becomes their head coach fails. Just ask Robert Saleh, the most recent head coach the Jets fired. As you know, Saleh was the 49ers defensive coordinator from 2017 to 2020. He did not overlap with Griese, but they surely know each other. Perhaps Griese said no to the Jets partly as a show of solidarity with Saleh.
Griese probably wouldn't have gotten the job, anyway. He's not experienced enough. He has been a coach for just three seasons. And his quarterback, Brock Purdy, just had a major down season -- he could be regressing. So Griese's stock probably isn't at an all-time high.
Griese probably thought the interview would be a waste of time. And he was probably right. Still, you almost never see position coaches turn down opportunities to interview to become head coaches. There's no guarantee Griese ever will get another head-coach interview request again.
The Jets should look inward.