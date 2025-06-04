49ers Quarerbacks Coach Mick Lombardi Assesses Mac Jones
It was easy to predict that the 49ers would sign Mac Jones this year.
First, the 49ers almost drafted him with the third pick in the 2021 NFL Draft before taking Trey Lance. That's well documented. Second, the 49ers have a new quarterbacks coach -- Mick Lombardi. And he was on the New England Patriots coaching staff when Jones was their starting quarterback as a rookie.
This week, Lombardi was asked about his recent impression of Jones.
"Same thing we saw in New England," Lombardi said. "Got to coach Mac in his rookie season -- I didn't coach quarterbacks, I coached receivers. But I was part of that drafting process. Same thing we saw in college. Mac is a talented player. I think he has proven that in the NFL in his four years. We won a lot of games his rookie season which is cool. But just a really talented player, really smart. Can distribute the football and can play on time and in rhythm. Some of those things showed up in his first four years and obviously made him a strong candidate to be the backup here behind Brock."
That's an interesting answer.
In sports, the word "talented" isn't always a compliment. In lots of ways, it's a backhanded compliment because it's the opposite of "skilled." It means the player has ability but hasn't put it all together yet for whatever reason.
And that's why Jones is a backup and Purdy is a starter. Purdy is more skilled than talented.