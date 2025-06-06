All 49ers

49ers Quarterback Brock Purdy has Decent Odds to win the MVP Award

Two years ago, Brock Purdy nearly won the MVP Award. Now, he's in position to make another run at it.

Grant Cohn

Dec 30, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) during the game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
Dec 30, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) during the game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
In this story:

Two years ago, Brock Purdy nearly won the MVP Award. Now, he's in position to make another run at it.

According to Draft Kings, Purdy's MVP odds are plus-300. Only 12 players have better to win, and two players have the same odds as Purdy. Those players are Jared Goff and Dak Prescott.

These odds reflect the betting public's perception of Purdy, which seems to be that he's a good quarterback but a great one. Someone who was in the right place at the right time in 2023 and probably won't replicate these MVP-caliber numbers ever again.

And that's because Purdy wasn't the best player on that 2023 team. He wasn't even the best player on the offense. At best, he was the sixth-best player on that offense. And yet, he still finished fourth in the MVP voting.

To finish first, you generally have to be the best player on your team. Lamar Jackson is the best player on the Ravens. Josh Allen is the best player on the Bills. So for Purdy to win the MVP this year, he'll have to show that he's better than Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle and Trent Williams.

And maybe Purdy will surpass those three aging veterans this season. Purdy hasn't even entered his prime yet -- at some point, he'll need to carry this team. Maybe that time is now.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Read more

feed

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News