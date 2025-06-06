49ers Quarterback Brock Purdy has Decent Odds to win the MVP Award
Two years ago, Brock Purdy nearly won the MVP Award. Now, he's in position to make another run at it.
According to Draft Kings, Purdy's MVP odds are plus-300. Only 12 players have better to win, and two players have the same odds as Purdy. Those players are Jared Goff and Dak Prescott.
These odds reflect the betting public's perception of Purdy, which seems to be that he's a good quarterback but a great one. Someone who was in the right place at the right time in 2023 and probably won't replicate these MVP-caliber numbers ever again.
And that's because Purdy wasn't the best player on that 2023 team. He wasn't even the best player on the offense. At best, he was the sixth-best player on that offense. And yet, he still finished fourth in the MVP voting.
To finish first, you generally have to be the best player on your team. Lamar Jackson is the best player on the Ravens. Josh Allen is the best player on the Bills. So for Purdy to win the MVP this year, he'll have to show that he's better than Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle and Trent Williams.
And maybe Purdy will surpass those three aging veterans this season. Purdy hasn't even entered his prime yet -- at some point, he'll need to carry this team. Maybe that time is now.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
