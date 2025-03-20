49ers Quarterback Brock Purdy Should Play Out his Contract
If Brock Purdy truly believes he's a franchise quarterback, he'll reject the 49ers' contract offer, play out the final season of his deal and restart extension negotiations next year.
Or, if he thinks he's a replaceable bridge quarterback like Sam Darnold or Geno Smith, he can take what the 49ers offer him, and he can give himself some financial security. Not bad for Mr. Irrelevant.
Because let's be realistic. The 49ers aren't going to pay Purdy like he's a franchise quarterback coming off the season he just had. At least, they shouldn't. He just went 6-9 and got hurt twice on a team that had lots of injuries but also had lots of stars, and he couldn't elevate them.
If Purdy signs an extension this offseason, he'll sign a team-friendly deal. The 49ers simply can't be certain that he will bounce back to the player he was in 2023 and maintain that level of production for the length of his extension. It's just as likely that he'll continue to be the mediocre quarterback he was in 2024. They need to see more before they pay him like the Bills pay Josh Allen.
Purdy should want to show them more. He should want to put his best foot forward before he negotiates his extension and he should feel confident that last season was a mere outlier.
Bet on yourself, Brock. Don't take the first offer that comes your way.
