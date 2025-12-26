Christian McCaffrey is Becoming Undeniable to Win Unique NFL Award

Brock Purdy was the highlighted player on the San Francisco 49ers when they beat the Indianapolis Colts 48-27, and rightfully so.

He was stupendous in the win, throwing for five touchdowns. However, Christian McCaffrey had himself an impressive performance as well.

McCaffrey rushed for 117 yards on 21 carries, averaging 5.6 yards per carry, his second-highest of the season. He also tallied six catches for 29 yards and two receiving touchdowns.

That performance was a reminder of how awesome of season McCaffrey is having. It's a performance that is making him undeniable to win this unique NFL award.

Christian McCaffrey should win this award

McCaffrey is bound to win the 2025 NFL Comeback Player of the Year award. There really isn't any competition, and if there was, he's done so much this season that it would be tough to deny him.

It hasn't been an efficient season for him, and the explosive plays are lacking. However, McCaffrey leads the NFL with 372 touches in 2025, 43 more than any other player.

He is the definition of a workhorse, so I think he can be forgiven a bit for not having efficient numbers with his utilization. It's crazy to imagine he had bilateral Achilles tendinitis last year and a PCL injury.

As the 49ers head into Week 17, McCaffrey has totaled 1,888 yards and 16 touchdowns with 92 catches. He could sit out the final two regular-season games. He should win the Comeback Player of the Year.

You could even argue that he should win the NFL Offensive Player of the Year award. But it's rare for a player to win two different awards. He should have the Comeback Player award wrapped up.

Now, there could be some odd pushback about his efficiency. His numbers are a product of volume, which is what feeds the narrative that he's lost a step.

However, McCaffrey's inefficient numbers aren't directly his fault. The run block has mostly been an issue for him this year. McCaffrey's averaging 0.7 yards before contact per carry, which is the ninth-fewest in the NFL.

He’s also faced a light box (six or fewer defenders) on just 26.8 percent of his runs this season, the seventh-lowest rate among running backs with 100+ carries. It makes sense why he can't get going.

And yet, he still isn't letting that bother him. McCaffrey has forced 103 missed tackles this season, the most in the NFL by 13 and the only player over 100. He's trying to make explosives happen.

His 103 missed tackles forced are just the ninth instance of a player forcing 100+ missed tackles in a single season since 2018. His 29.6% forced missed tackle rate on runs is the 3rd-highest rate among running backs with 100+ carries this season.

McCaffrey has had to turn countless dark situations into shining ones. He's undeniably the NFL Comeback Player of the Year and should be in contention for the Offensive Player of the Year.

