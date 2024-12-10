49ers-Rams Injury Report: Isaac Guerendo Trending Down
Well this isn't good.
Rookie running back Isaac Guerendo is not participating in Tuesday's practice session with the San Francisco 49ers. Guerendo is nursing a foot sprain that he sustained in the blowout win this past Sunday against the Chicago Bears.
"He’s got a foot sprain and definitely couldn't go today," Kyle Shanahan said on Monday via conference call. "And so, we'll see if he can go on Thursday, but definitely can't go today. It's a quick turnaround, so we’ve got to evaluate him hard each day. I'll be surprised if he does much tomorrow, but hopefully Thursday will be enough time for him.”
It was likely Guerendo wouldn't practice today. The 49ers want to keep the rookie off his feet as much as possible to ensure adequate healing, and it's a wise move. However, he is trending in the wrong direction to play against the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday Night Football.
This matchup is a must-win game for the 49ers. They cannot afford to lose this game, or any game really, if they want to keep their playoff hopes alive. Luckily, they built themselves some momentum in their win against the Bears.
It's something that they need to tap into when they take on the Rams. Momentum has been nonexistent for the 49ers this season. If they can build off of their performance against the Bears, they will give themselves an excellent shot at defeating the Rams with or without Guerendo.
At this time, I would find it extremely unlikely that Guerendo plays. It'll sting the 49ers, but won't be detrimental to their overall offensive success. Other plays who were missing from Tuesday's practice were the usual suspects: Nick Bosa (hip/oblique), Trent Williams (ankle), and Ben Bartch (ankle),
Similar to Guerendo, it is unlikely that Bosa, Williams, and Bartch will be active against the Rams. Bosa and Williams seem like they're one more week away. Meanwhile, Bartch had to get carted off against the Bears. Spencer Burford would fill in as the starting left guard again.