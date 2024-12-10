All 49ers

49ers-Rams Injury Report: Isaac Guerendo Trending Down

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan provided discouraging news on rookie running back Isaac Guerendo.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Dec 8, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Isaac Guerendo (31) runs in a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images
Dec 8, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Isaac Guerendo (31) runs in a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images / Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images
In this story:

Well this isn't good.

Rookie running back Isaac Guerendo is not participating in Tuesday's practice session with the San Francisco 49ers. Guerendo is nursing a foot sprain that he sustained in the blowout win this past Sunday against the Chicago Bears.

"He’s got a foot sprain and definitely couldn't go today," Kyle Shanahan said on Monday via conference call. "And so, we'll see if he can go on Thursday, but definitely can't go today. It's a quick turnaround, so we’ve got to evaluate him hard each day. I'll be surprised if he does much tomorrow, but hopefully Thursday will be enough time for him.”

It was likely Guerendo wouldn't practice today. The 49ers want to keep the rookie off his feet as much as possible to ensure adequate healing, and it's a wise move. However, he is trending in the wrong direction to play against the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday Night Football.

This matchup is a must-win game for the 49ers. They cannot afford to lose this game, or any game really, if they want to keep their playoff hopes alive. Luckily, they built themselves some momentum in their win against the Bears.

It's something that they need to tap into when they take on the Rams. Momentum has been nonexistent for the 49ers this season. If they can build off of their performance against the Bears, they will give themselves an excellent shot at defeating the Rams with or without Guerendo.

At this time, I would find it extremely unlikely that Guerendo plays. It'll sting the 49ers, but won't be detrimental to their overall offensive success. Other plays who were missing from Tuesday's practice were the usual suspects: Nick Bosa (hip/oblique), Trent Williams (ankle), and Ben Bartch (ankle),

Similar to Guerendo, it is unlikely that Bosa, Williams, and Bartch will be active against the Rams. Bosa and Williams seem like they're one more week away. Meanwhile, Bartch had to get carted off against the Bears. Spencer Burford would fill in as the starting left guard again.

Published
Jose Luis Sanchez III
JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

Home/News