49ers RB Christian McCaffrey Expects to be Fully Heathy by Next Week

That's good news.

Grant Cohn

Dec 1, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA;San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) runs with the ball past Buffalo Bills safety Taylor Rapp (9) during the first half at Highmark Stadium.
Dec 1, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA;San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) runs with the ball past Buffalo Bills safety Taylor Rapp (9) during the first half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
Apparently, Christian McCaffrey still hasn't fully recovered from the PCL injury he suffered against the Buffalo Bills on December 1.

In that game, McCaffrey took a handoff, broke through the line and got tackled by his ankle. As he went down, his knee banged into the cold, frozen turf. But he stayed in the game for another play, which was another handoff for him. He took the ball, made one cut on his injured knee, went down, left the game and did not play again all season.

This week at the Super Bowl, his father, Ed McCaffrey, gave an update on his son's knee.

"He's doing great," Ed McCaffrey said. "He should be healthy by next week and he'll have a full offseason to train. I still have PTSD from last year's Super Bowl so I haven't recovered yet, but he has recovered and he's healthy. It was a tough season, but he's in great shape. he's going to have a full offseason and I think their team is really going to come back strong next season."

That's good news.

Notice that Ed mentioned twice that Christian will have a full offseason. Technically, McCaffrey had a full offseason last year, too -- he simply suffered bilateral Achilles tendonitis less than a week into training camp. We'll see how his body responds to training camp this year. He'll turn 29 years old in June. He may not be able to practice and play week in and week out without getting injured anymore.

Grant Cohn
