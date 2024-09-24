49ers RB Christian McCaffrey Flies to Germany for Achilles Treatment
The news about Christian McCaffrey's Achilles tendonitis keeps getting worse.
When they put him on Injured Reserve, they said his injury simply needed rest to recover. Apparently, it also requires a first-class trip to Germany for a treatment that is not available in the United States.
"I'm not sure what doctor it is," Kyle Shanahan said. "I just, I know he is going to see a specialist that I believe can help him with his Achilles process and I think he's doing that over these next few days and hopefully it'll help."
Sounds like rest isn't fixing the issue. And it sounds like the issue could be worse than tendonitis.
You'd think that there would be plenty of doctors in the Bay Area who can treat tendonitis. Going all the way to Germany for an experimental procedure sounds like McCaffrey is trying to heal or prevent a career-threatening injury. And it sounds like he's looking for a last resort.
The 49ers originally classified McCaffrey's injury as a calf strain before revealing his Achilles tendonitis before the season began. For two weeks before the season opener, he practiced with the team and seemed intent on playing. But then the 49ers abruptly shut him down. Shanahan said McCaffrey didn't suffer a setback in practice, but you have to wonder.
With every week that passes, it seems less and less likely that McCaffrey will play again this season. And if he does eventually return, I don't expect him to do so any time soon.