All 49ers

49ers DT Javon Hargrave Out for the Season with Torn Tricep

Hargrave most likely has played his last game with the 49ers.

Grant Cohn

Jul 25, 2024; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Javon Hargrave answers questions at a press conference following Day 3 of training camp at SAP Performance Facility. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
Jul 25, 2024; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Javon Hargrave answers questions at a press conference following Day 3 of training camp at SAP Performance Facility. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
In this story:

The 49ers defense just took a major hit.

Kyle Shanahan announced that Javon Hargrave partially tore his tricep during the 49ers' 27-24 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Here's what Shanahan said about the injury on a conference call Monday afternoon courtesy of the 49ers p.r. department.

Q: Obviously surprised by the Hargrave injury. How was he playing and how big of a loss is that right now?

SHANAHAN: “It is a big one and I thought he had his best game yesterday. I thought he was a huge factor, really affected the quarterback in that game. It's a big loss. He is one of our better players and he was definitely going in the right direction, was going to have a big year.”

Q: What do you guys do now to compensate for the loss of Javon?

SHANAHAN: “We're still working through that. We’ve got a couple guys on practice squad that we’ll most likely bring up. We’ve got some outside guys who are good inside rushers, as far as pass downs and things like that. But, we will always look out at what's available out there. But usually you go to your practice squad. And hope to get [DL] Kalia Davis back soon too, which would help. Not this week, I don't think, but hopefully soon.”

Q: When you say he's likely out for the season, is there a chance he could get back for the playoffs?

SHANAHAN: “I believe so. But when you, whether you partially tear it or tear it, we're recommending surgery, so when you get surgery that's usually, it's a few months at least. If there was a chance, it'd have to be late in the playoffs.”

MY TAKE: Hargrave most likely has played his last game with the 49ers. That's because his cap number will be $28.1 million next season and cutting him after June 1 would create more than $20 million in cap space. Which means the 49ers have paid him more than $24 million for 22 games, 9 sacks and 61 tackles. What an underwhelming stint.

Published |Modified
Grant Cohn

GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News