49ers DT Javon Hargrave Out for the Season with Torn Tricep
The 49ers defense just took a major hit.
Kyle Shanahan announced that Javon Hargrave partially tore his tricep during the 49ers' 27-24 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Here's what Shanahan said about the injury on a conference call Monday afternoon courtesy of the 49ers p.r. department.
Q: Obviously surprised by the Hargrave injury. How was he playing and how big of a loss is that right now?
SHANAHAN: “It is a big one and I thought he had his best game yesterday. I thought he was a huge factor, really affected the quarterback in that game. It's a big loss. He is one of our better players and he was definitely going in the right direction, was going to have a big year.”
Q: What do you guys do now to compensate for the loss of Javon?
SHANAHAN: “We're still working through that. We’ve got a couple guys on practice squad that we’ll most likely bring up. We’ve got some outside guys who are good inside rushers, as far as pass downs and things like that. But, we will always look out at what's available out there. But usually you go to your practice squad. And hope to get [DL] Kalia Davis back soon too, which would help. Not this week, I don't think, but hopefully soon.”
Q: When you say he's likely out for the season, is there a chance he could get back for the playoffs?
SHANAHAN: “I believe so. But when you, whether you partially tear it or tear it, we're recommending surgery, so when you get surgery that's usually, it's a few months at least. If there was a chance, it'd have to be late in the playoffs.”
MY TAKE: Hargrave most likely has played his last game with the 49ers. That's because his cap number will be $28.1 million next season and cutting him after June 1 would create more than $20 million in cap space. Which means the 49ers have paid him more than $24 million for 22 games, 9 sacks and 61 tackles. What an underwhelming stint.