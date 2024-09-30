All 49ers

49ers RB Christian McCaffrey Has Achilles Tendonitis in Both Legs

Now it's clear why Christian McCaffrey went to Germany for treatment on his Achilles.

Grant Cohn

Sep 9, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) watches injured from the sidelines in the second quarter against the New York Jets at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images
Sep 9, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) watches injured from the sidelines in the second quarter against the New York Jets at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images / David Gonzales-Imagn Images
He doesn't merely have Achilles tendonitis. He has bilateral Achilles tendonitis, which means he has it in both legs. NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco reported this Sunday on the 49ers Talk Podcast.

It's unclear whether both Achilles' have been injured all offseason or if McCaffrey originally injured one of them and then injured the second one later on. Keep in mind, last year Dre Greenlaw had Achilles tendonitis for months and then ruptured his other Achilles in the Super Bowl. Sometimes one Achilles injury leads to another.

Either way, McCaffrey is in a tough spot. He needs to make sure he's 100 percent recovered before returning to action because it sounds like he's at risk of tearing both of his Achilles. So the more rest he can get, the better.

Unfortunately for him, the 49ers are entering Week 5 of the regular season, so he's running out of time. That's why head coach Kyle Shanahan said the team intends for McCaffrey to start doing physical activity this week. They hope that he can gradually increase his workload until he's ready to be activated from the Injured Reserve List in the next few weeks.

Going to Germany for treatments that aren't legal in the United States always felt like a Hail Mary move. We'll see if they can prevent McCaffrey from having yet another setback that keeps him out for the rest of the season.

Grant Cohn
