49ers RB Christian McCaffrey is Inactive vs. the New York Jets
SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers just made a smart but difficult decision.
Christian McCaffrey is inactive for the 49ers' season opener against the New York Jets because he has a strained calf/Achilles. A few days ago, both McCaffrey and general manager John Lynch said McCaffrey would be healthy enough to play in this game. But the team listed him as questionable, which means he was a game-time decision. And apparently, he's not ready to play.
Good for 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan. He made the right decision. He easily could have pushed McCaffrey to play in this game, but he didn't. And he didn't have to, because the 49ers should be able to win without McCaffrey.
They still should be able to run the ball well, because they have Jordan Mason, who was one of their MVPs of the offseason, plus they have Deebo Samuel who can play running back as well.
The 49ers also should be able to pass the ball well, because they still have Brandon Aiyuk, George Kittle and Samuel. Those are lots of weapons.
McCaffrey's absence will be a great test for Brock Purdy who never has played a game without him. It will be interesting to see if Purdy can play like a franchise quarterback when the reigning Offensive Player of the Year is out.
It also will be interesting to see how a creative offensive coach such as Kyle Shanahan works around not having McCaffrey on the field. A truly creative coach should not be fazed.