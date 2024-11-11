49ers RB Christian McCaffrey Says He Wasn't Quite Himself vs. Bucs
Christian McCaffrey essentially played well against the Buccaneers on Sunday. But he didn't play like the Christian McCaffrey we've grown accustomed to watching.
He caught six passes, including a clutch 30-yarder in the fourth quarter. And he finished the game with a team-high 107 yards from scrimmage. So he showed glimpses of the player he was for the 49ers the past two seasons.
But he rushed for just 39 yards on 13 carries. That's a mere 3 yards per attempt. He seemed tentative compared to the relentless rusher he was in the past.
"That’s the third time I’ve had pads on in eight weeks so, just getting back into a groove," McCaffrey said after the game. "That was really good for me to do. I think there’s a couple of things that, maybe I didn’t feel like myself 100%, but that’s normal when you haven’t played in a long time, and I’ll learn and grow from those and keep trucking along."
McCaffrey looked healthy, but he didn't break tackles and make defenders miss the way he usually does. And that's OK for now. The most important thing is that he made it through the game without reinjuring his Achilles tendons.
But until he feels like himself, the 49ers would be wise to rotate him with Jordan Mason who carried the ball just once against the Buccaneers. The 49ers would be much more dangerous is both Mason and McCaffrey split carries the rest of the season.