All 49ers

49ers RB Jordan Mason Practices with Blue Non-Contact Jersey on Monday

This seems like good news.

Grant Cohn

Oct 6, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Jordan Mason (24) carries the ball against the Arizona Cardinals during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Oct 6, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Jordan Mason (24) carries the ball against the Arizona Cardinals during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
In this story:

SANTA CLARA -- This seems like good news.

Jordan Mason was on the field with his teammates wearing a blue non-contact jersey during Monday's practice. This means Mason can run and cut and go through the motions of practice but no one can touch him. The 49ers clearly don't want him to reaggravate his shoulder injury.

Mason sprained the AC joint in his shoulder during the first half of Thursday's 36-24 win over the Seattle Seahawks. He returned for one play in the second half, ran straight out of bounds without taking a hit and left the game for good. Which seemed to suggest that the mere act of running was too painful for him to bear.

Now at least he can run around and practice. That's a good sign. He has another few days for his shoulder to heal before Sunday's big game at home against the Chiefs. And the 49ers probably will need Mason to play in that game to have a chance to win.

But will Mason potentially reaggravate his shoulder if he plays too soon? He's one of the most violent runners in the NFL -- he lowers his shoulder into contact every time he touches the ball. If the 49ers don't give him enough time to heal, his shoulder injury could linger all season.

The 49ers obviously feel Mason isn't ready for contact yet -- that's why he's wearing the blue jersey at practice. It will be interesting to see if he practices without that jersey at any point this week. And if he doesn't, it will be interesting to see if the 49ers let him play against the Chiefs.

Just how cautious with Mason will the 49ers be?

Download and follow The Best 49ers Podcast.

Published |Modified
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News