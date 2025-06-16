49ers Receive Elite Spot in 2025 NFL Offensive Rankings
A ton of retooling was executed by the San Francisco 49ers this offseason.
However, most of it was done on the defensive side of the ball. The 49ers minimally touched the offense. The notable moves were the departures of Deebo Samuel, Jordan Mason, and Aaron Banks.
You could throw in Jaylon Moore to that, too, since he filled in nicely for Trent Williams. Aside from that, hardly much has changed for the 49ers' offense.
That is because they didn't need anything signifcant. The 49ers ranked fourth in yards per game (376.3) and second in yards per play (6.2) last season.
Moving the ball wasn't their issue despite the injuries. They were failing to capitalize in the red zone and finish drives a ton. The 49ers hope that they can correct that in 2025, especially with favorable health.
Pro Football Network believes they can do it as they have the 49ers ranked as the ninth-best offense entering 2025. Their analyst, Kyle Soppe, breaks it down.
"The San Francisco 49ers were the league’s best offense in this metric back in 2023, but injuries derailed some of what they wanted to do in 2024," wrote Soppe. "Gone is Deebo Samuel Sr., but this remains a Kyle Shanahan-led offense with plenty of depth and now a well-compensated quarterback who may take on more responsibilities when it comes to winning ball games as opposed to not losing them. Don’t sleep on San Francisco after a down year."
Ranking the 49ers at No. 9 is fine, but it isn't necessarily because of what Soppe explained. The 49ers aren't looking for Brock Purdy to take more on at all.
What they want, or rather, they need him to be, is to play within himself. He played a large role in the offensive woes last season.
Amending some of his errant play, specifically in the red zone, will help. Plus, it will be great to have Christian McCaffrey back and healthy.
It's all about finishing the drives and executing, as cliché as it sounds. Every football player says it all the time, and it's usually fluff, but it is as simple as that in the 49ers' case.
Purdy needs to get back to what he was in 2023, and the rest of the offense has to play collectively so that the massive amount of yards they tally can equate into points.