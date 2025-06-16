Will the 49ers Offense Lead the NFL in YAC this Year?
From 2018 to 2023, the 49ers offense led the NFL in yards after the catch per reception. This is what made their passing game dangerous.
But in 2024, the 49ers offense plummeted to 12th in yards after the catch per reception, which is a big reason why Brock Purdy had a down season and the team missed the playoffs.
Now, the 49ers need to find new YAC weapons if they're going to make another Super Bowl run, according to Fox Sports' Bucky Brooks.
"The 49ers’ success through the air is sparked by their ability to transform short passes into big plays due to the explosiveness of their perimeter pass-catchers," writes Brooks. "Since Shanahan took over in 2017, the 49ers have prioritized running skills with their wideouts as part of an effort to maximize the potential yardage after each catch. The team has coveted playmakers with punt return experience to ensure their perimeter receivers possess the skill, toughness and contact balance to run around or through defenders in space.
"Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, and Brandon Aiyuk were so effective as runners that the group earned the nickname 'YAC Bros.' due to their ability to rack up yardage in the open field. Though Samuel is no longer in a 49ers uniform, Kittle and Aiyuk are joined by Jauan Jennings and Ricky Pearsall on the perimeter to continue the tradition in 2025. Measuring 6-foot-3, 215 pounds, Jennings is a former high school dual-threat quarterback with a rugged game. He bullies his way past defenders, displaying outstanding strength and power with the ball in his hands."
Brooks is absolutely correct that the 49ers to be more effective after the catch this season. In addition to the receivers he named, Jacob Cowing and Jordan Watkins are explosive young receivers with punt return experience as well.
But, Brooks didn't mention any running backs, and Christian McCaffrey and Isaac Guerendo will be key contributors to the 49ers' screen game. Guerendo, in particular, could have a huge season, particularly if McCaffrey gets injured again. Guerendo averaged a whopping 7.1 yards per reception after the catch last season. His stock is up.