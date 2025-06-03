49ers Recommended to Sign Veteran Linebacker
The linebacker position is argubaly the most questionable on the San Francisco 49ers.
Outside of Fred Warner, the 49ers have no clear player who can duo with him or even trot out in the base defense. Dee Winters showed flashes last year, but still has a long way to go.
The 49ers drafted Nick Martin, who has amazing speed, but also needs a lot of work. Linebacker is not a comfortable position for the 49ers at all.
That is why Pro Football Network has recommended the 49ers to sign veteran linebacker Eric Kendricks. Here is their explanation.
"Kendricks had an up-and-down 2024 campaign. He remained highly productive against the run, posting a career-high 94 tackles and an impressive 25% tackle rate, but his effectiveness in coverage declined. His liabilities in coverage suggest he's trending toward a role as an early-down linebacker rather than an every-down defender. Still, he could provide a boost for a defense that ranked 28th in EPA per rush and 25th in rushing success rate."
The 49ers attempted to sign Kendricks last year to be Dre Greenlaw's placeholder. An agreement was in place until Kendricks flaked on them to sign with the Dallas Cowboys, reuniting himself with his former head coach, Mike Zimmer.
He believed reuniting with Zimmer and being in a full-time role would increase his value. It's understandable for Kendricks to ditch the 49ers for the Cowboys.
However, the 49ers may feel slighted by Kendricks still and likely won't inquire with him again. When Kendricks bailed, the 49ers went with their backup option in De'Vondre Campbell.
So, Kendricks' reneging on the agreement hurt them moderately. The only way Kendricks gets signed is if Robert Saleh wants him. The 49ers will agree to anything Saleh wants.
I just doubt Saleh will consider Kendricks, even if the young linebackers aren't panning out.