PFF: 49ers Linebacker Fred Warner is in a Tier of his Own

Fred Warner is the best linebacker in the NFL. We don't need Pro Football Focus to tell us this.

Grant Cohn

Oct 6, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner (54) during the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Warner has been a first-team All Pro three years in a row and four times in the past five seasons. He's the best of the best. And that's why Pro Football Focus puts him in a tier of his own as the only truly elite linebacker in the league.

"Fresh off a $63 million extension, Warner stands alone in Tier 1," writes PFF's Mason Cameron. "The four-time All-Pro has a long history of elite play in all facets, having charted in the top five among linebackers in each of the past five seasons. 

"Over that span, Warner has been far and away the most impressive linebacker in the NFL, generating a combined 93.3 PFF coverage grade and 91.6 PFF run-defense grade."

Warner probably is one of the greatest coverage linebackers of all time. For years, he has been the 49ers' most valuable player in coverage -- more valuable than any cornerback or safety. That's rare. He shuts down the middle of the field unlike anyone else. Good thing he's on the 49ers because he would feast on their intermediate passing game if he were on another team.

Warner doesn't have any holes in his game, but he's definitely better at moving backward than forward. That's why he needs a physical thumper next to him like Dre Greenlaw.

Still, 31 teams would love to have Warner. I'm guessing he'll spend his whole career with the 49ers.

Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

