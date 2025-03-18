49ers Reveal Offseason Plan Through Free Agent Signings
Another unrecognizable player has been signed by the 49ers.
This time it is former Dolphins cornerback Siran Neal. It seems the 49ers are blind to adding prominent players in free agency in favor of special teams role players.
Neal was regarded as a special teams ace for the Dolphins last season. Given how horrendous the 49ers were on that side of the ball, it makes sense why they'd add Neal.
Free agency has been extremely underwhelming for the 49ers. It's to be expected given their limited cash spending plan this offseason. That explains the low-cost free agents added.
However, aside from the limited cash, the 49ers have revealed another offseason plan through their free agent signings. That plan is to significantly improve the special teams unit.
I'd imagine this was always a point of emphasis when the 49ers' season ended. But I think it increased in importance when Kyle Shanahan was questioned about his value of special teams at his exit press conference.
He didn't take that question too kindly despite being an extremely fair one. Shanahan pushed back immediately on that question before John Lynch intervened to save him.
“I mean, what do you mean by I don't take interest in special teams?”
I bet Shanahan will refer to this question when he gets asked about the special teams additions in free agency. They have made that a clear plan from day one.
Three free agents they have added are proven impactful special teams players. As stated earlier, Neal is an anchor on special teams.
Before he was brought in, the 49ers signed safety Richie Grant and linebacker Luke Gifford. They were special teams contributors last season.
It's also possible cornerback Tre Brown and safety Jason Pinnock will dabble there too if they cannot find a role on defense. The options are there for the 49ers.
That is all they want is to bring him a string of players who can immediately make their special teams unit competent. I'd imagine special teams coach Brant Boyer has a large say in these signings.
He has a great resume as a coach, so the 49ers would be wise to heed whatever he says. Covering and returning punts and kicks should be vastly improved next year.
I wouldn't be surprised if the 49ers signed at least one more player to boost the unit. After that, they can fill the rest with rookies from this year's draft class.