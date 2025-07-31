49ers WR Ricky Pearsall Might Never Consistently be Healthy
Wide receiver Ricky Pearsall made his training camp debut this past Sunday.
The San Francisco 49ers brought him off the physically unable to perform list after placing him to start camp due to a hamstring injury.
Head coach Kyle Shanahan was pleased with what he saw out of Pearsall on his first day back, despite being limited.
“His rep count was really low,” Shanahan said. “I think he got like eight reps today, but we’ll see how he did with recovery and stuff. But I didn't hear any complaints and good first day back.”
It’s wise of the 49ers to limit Pearsall initially. That way, they can gradually ramp him up. The 49ers need him to play an integral role in the offense this year, which is contingent on his health.
However, there is a reality where Pearsall isn’t able to attain consistent health.
Look at how much care and caution the 49ers are taking with Pearsall. They are treating him as if he’s Trent Williams, a 37-year-old with 15 years tenured in the NFL.
I’d argue that they are being more careful with him than they are with Williams and Christian McCaffrey. That indicates the poor condition of his hamstring.
Shanahan, back in May during OTAs, completely played down how severe Pearsall’s injury was. He had to miss the first phase because they wanted to slow-play it.
However, that is exactly what he said at OTAs in the first place. He’s hiding behind the “cautious” excuse, as if it’s Captain America’s shield.
The 49ers will be commended for the cautious approach, especially because it is a hamstring injury. They are one of the trickiest injuries to have.
But the reality could be (I think it is), Pearsall is never going to be consistently healthy. This hamstring injury dates back to last year’s training camp.
It’s unclear if it is the same leg. Nevertheless, he’s proven that his hamstrings are made out of carnitas. They’re always tender and pull easily.
Whenever Jacob Cowing and Renardo Green make their return, it will be telling to see how the 49ers ease them in. For Pearsall, they’ve done their utmost to slow-play him.
Will they do the same for those two? Of course, the degree of how severe their injuries are differs. But I don’t think that should matter.
The 49ers have made it clear that they are not concerned with Pearsall’s hamstring injury because it isn’t severe. They are cautious with him because of his trickiness.
Therefore, the 49ers should treat Cowing and Green the same. If they don’t, it is because they know Pearsall requires extra care.
He’s just an injury red flag. Unless he emerges from this hamstring injury reeling in consecutive healthy months, he should be doubted.