49ers WR Ricky Pearsall Named as a Breakout Candidate
Every season, there is a player on every team who breaks out.
For the San Francisco 49ers, that player was wide receiver Jauan Jennings in 2024. He was incredible for them, especially when Brandon Aiyuk was lost for the season.
The 49ers will be needing a breakout season like that from a different player in 2025. But who will that player be? Pro Football Network believes it will be wide receiver Ricky Pearsall.
"With Deebo Samuel gone, the San Francisco 49ers are turning to Ricky Pearsall to help fill the void in their receiving corps. Pearsall overcame early-season adversity, including injuries and a scary off-field incident, catching 31 passes for 400 yards and three touchdowns on 46 targets.
"Pearsall’s breakout came in Week 17 against Detroit, where he set career highs with eight receptions and 141 yards, including 122 yards on downfield targets."
"Pearsall’s skill set differs from Samuel’s, but his production in limited opportunities and his ability to stretch the field make him an intriguing breakout candidate. With a larger role on tap and a proven work ethic, Pearsall is positioned to become a key weapon for Brock Purdy and the 49ers’ offense this season."
By default, the 49ers' breakout player in 2025 should be Pearsall because he has to. PFN is spot on naming Pearsall. The 49ers drafted him in the first round.
He needs to start giving the 49ers return on investment. However, this offseason hasn't started off great for him, thanks to an injured hamstring again.
Pearsall will be ready to go for the start of training camp, but how long will he hold up? For his sake, he needs to be there for its entirety, or it's going to hurt his chances for a breakout.