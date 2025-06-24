Why Brandon Aiyuk is Justified in Social Media Lash Out
Here we go again.
It seems Brandon Aiyuk still isn't in a good place with the San Francisco 49ers. On Monday, Aiyuk took to his YouTube channel to lash out cryptically at the 49ers.
"They was talking bout trading me while I was off percocets/muscle relaxers and peeing in a cup by my bed!" Aiyuk wrote. "Couldn’t walk for 10 weeks ain’t nobody trading for me 🤣💀"
That was just one of several posts Aiyuk made on his YouTube channel. He's back to being a menace on social media yet again.
However, Aiyuk is justified in his social media lash out this time. From the moment the offseason began for the 49ers until the NFL draft, Aiyuk was dragged through reports.
The focal point of those reports was that the 49ers disliked the extension they gave him and how it was handled. He was also a potential trade candidate, despite interest being minimal.
The reason Aiyuk was a trade candidate is because the 49ers have massive regret over his extension. It seems the two sides have, at the very least a somewhat fractured relationship.
If you're Aiyuk, you can understand his frustrations with the 49ers constantly leaking it out there to the likes of ESPN's Adam Schefter and The SF Standard's Tim Kawakami.
Instead of him receiving the support he needs from the 49ers, he has to be subjected to reports that he is on the trade block because they regret extending him.
At this point, a divorce between them might be best. Aiyuk is going to need to prove he can return to form first before that can ever be an option.