49ers Rookie Linebacker Nick Martin Broke his Thumb Lifting Weights
Trent Williams broke news about a broken thumb on Thursday.
Williams was being interviewed, and out of nowhere, he revealed that 49ers rookie linebacker Nick Martin broke his thumb lifting weights. I'm guessing the 49ers didn't want this information to get out.
"Shout out to Nick Martin my new teammate," Williams said. "East Texas boy, Texarkana, already out there making plays. Broke his thumb lifting weights which is kind of a mystery, but we ain't gonna speak on that. I can't wait to see him, can't wait to see his success in the NFL. He's going to be a great player."
According to the San Francisco Chronicle, Martin broke his thumb a few weeks ago but did not miss any practices or have surgery, and is expected to be fully ready for training camp next month. So, this news doesn't seem too alarming.
The 49ers drafted Martin in Round 3 to replace Dre Greenlaw, who signed a three-year deal this offseason with the Denver Broncos. At the last minute, John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan flew to Greenlaw's house to try to match Denver's offer and change Greenlaw's mind, but were unsuccessful. That's how important he was to the defense.
Which means Martin is under lots of pressure to perform right away. And while his broken thumb isn't the best news, Trent Williams' endorsement is fantastic news. Williams is a future Hall of Famer, and he said that Martin will be a great player.
Williams wouldn't say that if he didn't mean it.