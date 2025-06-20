All 49ers

49ers Rookie Linebacker Nick Martin Broke his Thumb Lifting Weights

Trent Williams broke news about a broken thumb on Thursday.

Grant Cohn

May 9, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers third-round draft pick Nick Martin (45) works out with his teammates during the teamís rookie minicamp. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
May 9, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers third-round draft pick Nick Martin (45) works out with his teammates during the teamís rookie minicamp. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
In this story:

Trent Williams broke news about a broken thumb on Thursday.

Williams was being interviewed, and out of nowhere, he revealed that 49ers rookie linebacker Nick Martin broke his thumb lifting weights. I'm guessing the 49ers didn't want this information to get out.

"Shout out to Nick Martin my new teammate," Williams said. "East Texas boy, Texarkana, already out there making plays. Broke his thumb lifting weights which is kind of a mystery, but we ain't gonna speak on that. I can't wait to see him, can't wait to see his success in the NFL. He's going to be a great player."

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, Martin broke his thumb a few weeks ago but did not miss any practices or have surgery, and is expected to be fully ready for training camp next month. So, this news doesn't seem too alarming.

The 49ers drafted Martin in Round 3 to replace Dre Greenlaw, who signed a three-year deal this offseason with the Denver Broncos. At the last minute, John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan flew to Greenlaw's house to try to match Denver's offer and change Greenlaw's mind, but were unsuccessful. That's how important he was to the defense.

Which means Martin is under lots of pressure to perform right away. And while his broken thumb isn't the best news, Trent Williams' endorsement is fantastic news. Williams is a future Hall of Famer, and he said that Martin will be a great player.

Williams wouldn't say that if he didn't mean it.

Read more

feed

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News