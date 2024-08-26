49ers Rookie RB Isaac Guerendo Impresses Kyle Shanahan
Isaac Guerendo earned his spot on the 49ers' 53-man roster this past Friday.
Remember, Guerendo hadn't done much all offseason. He pulled his hamstring on the first day of training camp and missed the first two preseason games. So he needed to do something to make the team even though the 49ers traded up to take him in Round 4 of this year's draft.
And in the 49ers' preseason finale, Guerendo returned a kickoff for 93 yards. He also ran the ball 11 times for 32 yards.
"I thought he did a real good job," said head coach Kyle Shanahan, "especially since it was the first day he had shoulder pads on since the Senior Bowl. He got hurt our first day of practice and then the two practices we had before the Raiders week were unpadded practices. So for him to go that long without putting pads on, I really liked how he ran. He tried to break tackles, never eased up on contact, tried to run through it, hit the holes well and had a real good first game."
Guerendo's longest run was 6 yards. He didn't necessarily show enough to earn carries in a loaded backfield, but he probably earned the job as the starting kick returner. His blend of size and speed makes him a good fit for the new kickoff rules. So he should be active on game days. And if Christian McCaffrey ever were to miss time due to injury, then Guerendo might get some opportunities to run the ball.