Isaac Guerendo Most Likely Will be the 49ers' Primary Kick Returner
Just a week ago, it seemed like Isaac Guerendo might not make the 49ers' 53-man roster. Now, it seems like he'll be their primary kick returner. That's how much can change in a few days.
The 49ers traded up to take Guerendo in Round 5 of this year's draft. And on Day 1 of training camp, he pulled his hamstring. He seemed like a project who would have no choice but to spend his rookie season on the Injured Reserve List. But last week, he finally returned to practice. And on Friday, he had his first preseason game with the 49ers. And he returned a kickoff for 93 yards before he ran out of gas and got tackled at the four yard line. Remember, he has been healthy for a week. In a few more, he won't run out of gas.
Now it seems like Guerendo not only will make the team, but he'll be active on game days and a key member of their special teams. Now that the NFL has changed their kickoff rules to decrease the number of touchbacks, the kick returner can be a real weapon, and Guerendo seems like a dangerous one.
Remember, Guerendo is 221 pounds and runs a 4.33. He's a physical freak. And he seems to have a good feel for returning kickoffs. So the job should belong to him.
Which means the 49ers should suit up the following running backs on game days: Christian McCaffrey, Jordan Mason and Guerendo. Elijah Mitchell appears to be the odd man out.