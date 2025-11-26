3 Things We Learned From the 49ers' Win Against the Panthers

It’s not too common for a win to be a cakewalk in the NFL.

The San Francisco 49ers just cemented that notion in their ugly win against the Carolina Panthers. Despite its ugliness, there were a few things to learn from the 49ers' 20-9 victory.

Brock Purdy is who he is

Nov 24, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) practices before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

It’s time to accept that Brock Purdy is never going to return to his 2023 version. He’s too entrenched in his gunslinger, hero ball mentality. That’s why he threw not one, not two, but three interceptions in the first half.

All three picks were without a pass rush impacting him and were down the field. Purdy just doesn’t know how to take what the defense is giving him. He did it on the first drive, but then completely abandoned it after that.

The only way Purdy can execute throws down the field is if he does so with anticipation. If he’s late by a second, it’s going to be picked off. He just doesn’t have the velocity on his throws to make up for his tardiness.

This is what Purdy is now: a roller coaster ride.

Jauan Jennings looks healed up

Nov 24, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers during the first half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

It seems so long ago that Jauan Jennings was battling through several injuries. Now, he appears to be healed up. Jennings doesn’t look limited or hindered anymore. In his last few games, he’s combined for 15 catches, 166 yards, and two touchdowns.

Jennings isn’t the negatively impactful player that he was a month ago. He’s now contributing to being a driving force in the 49ers’ offense like he was last year. Part of that is also thanks to Purdy being back.

Kendrick Bourne has yet to receive a target from Purdy, and his routes run are once again minuscule. He’s only run 4 routes since Purdy returned. Jennings has an established rapport with Purdy, so it makes sense that he’s thriving again, along with being healed up.

49ers run blocking continues to improve

Nov 24, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) rushes for a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers during the second half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

It was obvious that the 49ers’ run blocking was going to improve when George Kittle returned from his hamstring injury. He’s helped they rush for about 1.5 yards per carry more. However, the run blocking still needed more from the offensive line and the wide receivers.

The 49ers received more from them against the Panthers. Look no further than Christian McCaffrey’s 12-yard touchdown run. He’s been needing blocking like that for most of the season, and he finally got it in Week 12.

“It was an awesome block by [Jauan Jennings] J.J., cracked the D-End," said Kyle Shanahan. "We were able to get, Trent [Williams] got up on the free safety and Christian followed right behind [Kyle Juszczyk] Juice on the cover-three corner and it was extremely clean, well-blocked play that allowed him to hit it.”

Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchez_to interact with him and subscribe to his YouTube Channel here for more 49ers content.

Read more 49ers On SI