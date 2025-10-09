One Major Problem the Buccaneers Present to the 49ers
Week 6 provides an electric NFC matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Both teams are 4-1 and are clear juggernauts in the conference. It's why the NFL switched the start time of the game from the early slot (1 P.M. EST) to the afternoon slot (4:25 P.M. EST).
Defeating the Buccaneers on the road will not be easy for the 49ers. But there is one major problem the Buccaneers present to the 49ers that could end up as the deciding factor of the game.
49ers' offense could be in for a long day
The problem Tampa Bay presents to the 49ers is their lethal pass rush. The Buccaneers are the No. 1 defense in quarterback pressure rate (45.7 percent). They've registered 86 pressures, but only 10 sacks.
A significant reason the Buccaneers are such a ferocious pressuring defense is due to their get-off time at the snap. Like the 49ers, they are extremely fast with a .78-second get-off time.
That leads them to a 2.53-second time to pressure from the snap, ranking seventh-best. As a result, they're only allowing quarterbacks an average of 2.70 seconds to throw.
The Buccaneers having a strong pass rush isn't surprising. They've been defensively savvy for the last five years thanks to head coach Todd Bowles and stalwart defensive lineman Vita Vea.
It's imperative that Mac Jones or Brock Purdy (unlikely he plays) gets the ball out of their hands quickly. The 49ers' offensive line is not as bad as critics claim it is.
But the Buccaneers are a proven nightmare with their pass rush. They will win more matchups against the 49ers' offensive line than lose.
If the ball is being held onto for long, the 49ers' offense will struggle to sustain drives. The worst-case scenario is the starting quarterback getting hurt again.
That's been the trend in Jones and Purdy's last start. That's why getting the ball out promptly is crucial. It is a way for quarterbacks to protect themselves.
Jones does a way better job of that than Purdy. He is averaging 2.69 seconds to throw versus Purdy's 3.04. That's a significant difference in keeping the offense in rhythm and protecting themselves.
Jones has been pressured on 27.2 percent of his dropbacks this season (fifth-lowest). As for Purdy, he's faced pressure on 46.2 percent of his dropbacks, the second-highest rate league-wide.
It's a good thing the 49ers are likely starting Jones. So long as he continues to get the ball out and the 49ers' offensive line limits quick pressures, the 49ers should be smooth on offense.
